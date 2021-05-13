HAPI Hits Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $81.09 or 0.00163126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $1.12 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059209 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

