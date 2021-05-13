HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Cap Tops $77.66 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.66 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00640755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00082353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00234375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01221991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.46 or 0.01085810 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

