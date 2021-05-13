Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.64

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.64 and last traded at C$36.10, with a volume of 18682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.91.

HDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.20.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$757.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.49.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.