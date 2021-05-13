Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,653.75 ($21.61).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,772 ($23.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,646.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,610.97. The company has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

