Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.41

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 25631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 88,633 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

