Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.41

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 25631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 88,633 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
