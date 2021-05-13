Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded at Argus

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
NYSE:HSC traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.70.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.