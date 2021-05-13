Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded at Argus

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

