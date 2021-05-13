Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.31 million-$116.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112 million.
A number of research firms recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 2,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.80.
In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.