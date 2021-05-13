Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $75.10 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $134.79 or 0.00269308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.10 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001553 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 587,194 coins and its circulating supply is 557,171 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

