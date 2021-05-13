Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 129285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a market capitalization of £451.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

