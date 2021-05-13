HashBX Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $31.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

