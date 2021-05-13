Hashgard Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $124,710.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

