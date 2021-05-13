Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $22.25 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $310.70 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $22.25 or 0.00044467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.96 or 0.07693506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.98 or 0.02527844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.11 or 0.00633689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00178806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.10 or 0.00809519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00638591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00596401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006722 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,962,585 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.