HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner Sells 3,432 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCA traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.47. 1,129,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

