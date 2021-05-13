HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $207.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,908. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

