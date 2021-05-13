HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,535 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $49,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.44. 5,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

