Head-To-Head Survey: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) vs. Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TEGNA and Television Broadcasts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.80 $286.23 million $1.38 13.59 Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 0.99 -$37.63 million N/A N/A

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Television Broadcasts pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TEGNA pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TEGNA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TEGNA and Television Broadcasts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 0 2 0 2.33 Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A

TEGNA presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given TEGNA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 11.97% 21.02% 5.10% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TEGNA beats Television Broadcasts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

