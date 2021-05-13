Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

CDDRF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.