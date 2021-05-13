Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.25.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$4.44. 426,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,892. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.27 million and a PE ratio of 91.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

