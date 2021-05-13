Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.25.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$4.44. 426,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,892. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$866.27 million and a PE ratio of 91.04.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

