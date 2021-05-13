Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HWX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

Shares of TSE:HWX traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$4.45. 446,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$868.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

