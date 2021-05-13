Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. 14,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

