Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 529.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 66,452 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

