HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.34

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 77207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $824.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after buying an additional 172,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 577,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

