Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $7.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 228,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -141.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

