HedgeTrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,491.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $516.03 million and approximately $43,491.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006140 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002064 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055084 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

