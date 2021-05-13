Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.70. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $215.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.25. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.