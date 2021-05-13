Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $4.45 on Major Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $311.31 million and approximately $674,034.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00008995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00633486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

