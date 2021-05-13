Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 47,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,074. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

