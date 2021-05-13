Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

May 13th, 2021


Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

HSIC stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

