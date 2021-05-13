Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Board Declares Share Repurchase Program

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

