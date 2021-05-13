Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.