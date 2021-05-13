Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 303,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

