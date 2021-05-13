Heron Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average volume of 1,029 call options.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 354,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,070.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,115 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,063,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

