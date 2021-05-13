Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.