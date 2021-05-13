HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Insider Purchases £11,830 in Stock

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

HgCapital Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.39). The stock had a trading volume of 899,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.48. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. HgCapital Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

