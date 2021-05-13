Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $108.51 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.