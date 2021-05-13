Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.30 Million

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $475.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hilltop by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hilltop by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

