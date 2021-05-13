Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,110.08

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.08 ($14.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,224.53 ($16.00). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 85,102 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
The firm has a market cap of £983.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,179.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,110.08.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.