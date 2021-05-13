Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.98. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.33.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.