Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $118.29 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

