Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $247.91

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $247.91 and traded as high as $303.17. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $290.20, with a volume of 2,142 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $619.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth $511,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

