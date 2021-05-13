Honest Price Reaches $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $61,855.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00650294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00082367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00233267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.68 or 0.01231335 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.41 or 0.01051377 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

