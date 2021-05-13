Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $434.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.