Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report sales of $325.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

