Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

