H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.23

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 48723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

