Hub Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical volume of 259 call options.

HUBG opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

