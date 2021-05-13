Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

HBM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 70,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

