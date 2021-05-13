Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.92. 1,360,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.63. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

