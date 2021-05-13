Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post sales of $196.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.10 million and the lowest is $185.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $820.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $874.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $857.67 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $916.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 188.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

